Norfolk police arrested a man on Tuesday after a verbal argument reportedly turned physical.
At 7:35 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had dried blood on her hands, chest and face. The bridge of the woman’s nose was swollen and appeared broken, Bauer said.
Norfolk Rescue responded, but the victim refused to be transported to the hospital at that time. The woman told police that she was assaulted by 50-year-old Michael Hanson of Norfolk. She described that she and Hanson had been in a verbal argument that escalated to Hanson striking her in the face.
The woman was able to leave the apartment before officers arrived. Police then had contact with Hanson in the apartment and spoke to him about the incident. Blood droplets from the victim’s injury were found inside and outside of the victim’s apartment, Bauer said.
Hanson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.