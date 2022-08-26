A man who wore out his welcome at a business in southwest Norfolk by reportedly becoming aggressive and assaulting customers was arrested Thursday night.
Capt. Chad Reiman of the Norfolk Police Division said police were dispatched at 9:12p.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of Pasewalk Avenue on a disturbance call.
The person who contacted police reported that there was a man attempting to fight with employees of the business.
The man, later identified as Jeremy J. Hogue 39, Norfolk, was inside the business attempting to enter areas of the building that were off-limits, Reiman said. Hogue was told to leave the building, he said.
Hogue then took his shirt off and began to get aggressive with employees and customers, Reiman said.
An employee confronted Hogue, who started pushing the employee and reportedly attempted to assault the employee, Reiman said. Employees subdued Hogue and held him down on the ground until police arrived, Reiman said.
Hogue was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and disturbing the peace. Hogue was booked into the Norfolk City jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.