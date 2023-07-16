The Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested a Norfolk man on Saturday after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and left the scene.

About 11:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Madison County Fairgrounds' north parking lot to assist a female pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, according to a press release.

The vehicle had left the scene of the accident, but witnesses were able to give a description of the vehicle, as well as a license plate number. Deputies intercepted the vehicle exiting the fairgrounds on Sixth Street in Madison, according to the release.

A traffic stop was conducted and resulted in Brian Coffman, 40, of Norfolk being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury and driving under suspension.

The pedestrian was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk to be treated for her injuries.

Assisting in the incident were the Madison Police Department, BlueLine Security and Madison Fire and Rescue.

Tags

In other news

Putin says he offered mercenaries the option to stay as a single unit

Putin says he offered mercenaries the option to stay as a single unit

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he offered the Wagner private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their same commander after their short-lived rebellion, while some of the mercenaries were shown Friday in Belarus, possibly heralding the group's rel…

Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons

Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian civilians woke long before dawn in the bitter cold, lined up for the single toilet and were loaded at gunpoint into the livestock trailer. They spent the next 12 hours or more digging trenches on the front lines for Russian soldiers.

Notes from the LENRD District Board of Directors meeting

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met on Thursday night for its regularly scheduled session. All board members were present with the exception of Gary Loftis. In addition, 20 district residents and five NRD staff members also attended the 3½-hour meeting. A reca…