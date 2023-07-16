The Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested a Norfolk man on Saturday after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and left the scene.
About 11:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Madison County Fairgrounds' north parking lot to assist a female pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, according to a press release.
The vehicle had left the scene of the accident, but witnesses were able to give a description of the vehicle, as well as a license plate number. Deputies intercepted the vehicle exiting the fairgrounds on Sixth Street in Madison, according to the release.
A traffic stop was conducted and resulted in Brian Coffman, 40, of Norfolk being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury and driving under suspension.
The pedestrian was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk to be treated for her injuries.
Assisting in the incident were the Madison Police Department, BlueLine Security and Madison Fire and Rescue.