A Norfolk man was arrested early Friday morning after officers said they found him passed out in a vehicle.
Capt. Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of South 13th Street, where callers reported a suspicious person. The reporting party told the police that there was a male subject who was passed out in a vehicle and that he had been there for a lengthy period of time.
Officers made contact with the subject and woke him up. During the contact, Reiman said, he showed signs of impairment.
The officer continued the investigation and ultimately arrested the male subject, identified as Nour Koualti 26, of Norfolk on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs fourth offense, Reiman said.
A scale and a white powdery substance were located in Koualti's vehicle, and the substance tested positive for cocaine, Reiman said.
Koualti was booked into the Norfolk City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence fourth offense and possession of a controlled substance