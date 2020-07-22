A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday after causing a disturbance at Faith Regional Health Services.
The Norfolk Police Division was dispatched to the emergency room at Faith Regional around 6:30 p.m. after hospital security requested assistance.
Steven Vargas, 21, of Norfolk, who was previously dropped off by a family member, was not cooperative and was causing problems for hospital staff, according to a media release. Hospital staff had asked him to leave, but he refused.
Staff advised there were no medical concerns for Vargas at the time they asked him to leave. Officers asked Vargas to leave multiple times and he again refused, continuing to cause a disturbance.
Officers escorted Vargas out of the building and told him he had to leave or he would be arrested for trespassing.
Vargas refused and continued to argue with officers. Vargas was again warned that he needed to leave and, when he refused, he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing. Vargas was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.