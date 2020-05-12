A Norfolk man who initially asked to be taken to jail was arrested Monday night in connection with obstructing a police officer.
Police were called to a residence in the 600 block of South 10th Street for a disturbance late Monday night. The reporting party said a man had damaged property and was causing problems, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
When officers arrived, they found the man outside and he was identified as Jacob Hermann, 34, of Norfolk, Bauer said.
Hermann was intoxicated and asked to be taken to jail. Officers tried to arrest Hermann on a probation detainer. During the arrest, he refused to cooperate. He continually resisted and pulled away from the officers, Bauer said.
Hermann was arrested in connection with the probation detainer and obstructing police officers. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.