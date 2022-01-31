Norfolk police arrested an 18-year-old local man on Saturday after he was apparently driving during revocation and later provided a false identity.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 3:55 p.m. Saturday, an officer conducted a records check on the registered driver of a vehicle seen near Benjamin Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. The records check showed that the registered owner was 18-year-old Ian Matteo of Norfolk and that his license had been revoked. The officer had several previous contacts with Matteo and recognized him as the driver, Bauer said.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and had contact with Matteo. Matteo allegedly provided a false name and birth date to the officer. The officer confirmed through driver’s license photos that the name Matteo provided was false and that Matteo was the driver.
Matteo was arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation and driving during revocation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.