Norfolk police arrested an 18-year-old local man on Saturday after he was apparently driving during revocation and later provided a false identity.

Capt. Michael Bauer said about 3:55 p.m. Saturday, an officer conducted a records check on the registered driver of a vehicle seen near Benjamin Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. The records check showed that the registered owner was 18-year-old Ian Matteo of Norfolk and that his license had been revoked. The officer had several previous contacts with Matteo and recognized him as the driver, Bauer said.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and had contact with Matteo. Matteo allegedly provided a false name and birth date to the officer. The officer confirmed through driver’s license photos that the name Matteo provided was false and that Matteo was the driver.

Matteo was arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation and driving during revocation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn't necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Russia are squaring off at the U.N. Security Council over Ukraine, with Washington calling Moscow's actions a threat to international peace and security, while a Kremlin envoy ridiculed Monday's meeting as a "PR stunt."

For nearly 50 years, fans have loved the burly Husker mascot who wears blue overalls, sports a big red cowboy hat and keeps an ear of corn in his pocket. The depiction of the blond-haired, blue-eyed farmer with a barrel chest and chiseled chin is, for many Nebraskans, a representation of the…

BOSTON (AP) — People from New York City to Maine awakened Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor'easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.