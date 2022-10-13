Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a Norfolk restaurant.
About 10:15 a.m., Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Norfolk Avenue for a report of a robbery, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release. The business involved was the El Rodeo restaurant at 107 W. Norfolk Ave. Officers arrived at the scene and were able to speak to the purported victim.
Police obtained a physical description and a direction of travel of the suspect, Reiman said. While officers were investigating the incident at the scene, they learned that the suspect reportedly took money out of the register and attempted to leave. The victim went after the suspect and attempted to get the money back, according to Reiman.
There was a brief struggle between the victim and the suspect, police said, and during the struggle, the victim was able to get some of the money back before the suspect left. While police were investigating, additional officers began a search of the area. During the search, several people who were in the area were contacted and given the description of the suspect.
At 11:39 a.m., Reiman said, an officer was investigating a lead in the robbery case and was approached by someone who believed he might know the suspect and his location. The officer was led to the location, where officers had contact with 54-year-old Robert Edwards of Norfolk.
Officers were able to connect Edwards to the robbery with physical evidence and statements he made, Reiman said. Edwards was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into the Norfolk City Jail. He was later transported to the Madison County Jail.