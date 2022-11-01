Norfolk police arrested a man following a purported assault early Tuesday morning.

At 1:01 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Impala Drive for a disturbance, Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release. The dispatch center received several 911 calls from the address, but nobody would respond to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher could hear a man’s voice in the background that sounded agitated, plus a woman’s voice and a baby crying, Bauer said. Officers had contact with a woman and 36-year-old Joseph Hoffart of Norfolk. The woman alleged that Hoffart returned from a bar intoxicated and started arguing with her. Hoffart struck her in the back of the head as she was lying on the floor, she said.

The woman said she then retreated to the bedroom. Hoffart, too, entered the bedroom and put his hand around the woman’s throat until she briefly passed out, she told police.

Officers also spoke to Hoffart about the alleged assault and arrested him on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation, Bauer said. Hoffart was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

