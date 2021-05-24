A Norfolk man who was the passenger during a traffic stop Saturday morning was found to have suspected cocaine on him.
At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a Norfolk police officer had conducted a DUI investigation and arrested the driver of the vehicle, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release. The passenger in the vehicle, Trey Wheeler, 30, of Norfolk was in a hurry to get out of the area and distance himself from the vehicle, so officers allowed him to leave the scene.
Officers searched the vehicle after the DUI arrest, Bauer said, and recovered a small package of cocaine from a cigarette pack that was in close proximity to where Wheeler was sitting. Wheeler’s cellphone was also near the cocaine package, so officers followed up with Wheeler at his residence.
They interviewed him about the incident and subsequently arrested Wheeler on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.