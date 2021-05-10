A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman at an eastern Norfolk residence.
At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 600 block of East Park Avenue for a physical disturbance between a male and female, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release. When officers arrived, they had contact with an adult female and adult male.
The male was identified as Joseph Provencher, 26, of Norfolk. The female victim explained that she and Provencher were in a verbal argument over helping with household chores. Provencher allegedly picked the woman up, threw her onto the bed and sat on top of her during the argument.
He attempted to choke the victim and pinned her up against a wall during the struggle. The victim had minor injuries consistent with her statement, Bauer said. Officers also spoke to Provencher about the incident and at the conclusion of the assault investigation, Provencher was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
During the investigation, officers also recovered a package of psilocybin mushrooms belonging to Provencher. He also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and was housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.