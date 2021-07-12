Police arrested a Norfolk man on Saturday following an alleged domestic incident at a local residence.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Norfolk police responded to an incident at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Cedar Avenue for a disturbance. A third-party reporter had said a female that had been screaming from inside the apartment. When officers arrived, they heard people inside the apartment but nobody came to the door, Bauer said. Officers then attempted entry into the apartment, only to find that the door had been barricaded with a sheet of plywood.
Officers forced their way into the apartment and found an adult female and 31-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez of Norfolk. The female reported that she had been assaulted by Rodriguez and he also prevented her from leaving, according to Bauer. She had injuries consistent with her statements. Rodriguez was questioned about the incident and then arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and second-degree false imprisonment.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.