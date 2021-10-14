The City of Norfolk and Madison County have merged dispatch services after a year of planning to make it happen.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said in a press release that it’s not cheap to run a dispatch center, and this will ultimately save money in the long run.
According to the release, residents won’t notice much of a change when calling 911. Miller said the theory is they should be receiving better service.
With the merger, the Norfolk Police Division dispatch center now serves the police and fire and rescue services of Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove, Norfolk and Tilden. It also serves the Stanton and Madison County sheriff’s offices and Hoskins Fire & Rescue, as well as weather alert services for the areas.
As part of the process, the police division’s dispatch center will be expanded from its current three stations to six, with an addition to the IT room.
Miller said Norfolk has grown tremendously over the past 20 years, and the changes are going to help assist the future growth over the next 20 years.
The evaluation process is underway for the future expansion of the police division building, Miller said.