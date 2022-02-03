MADISON — When representatives of a Colorado company were considering whether the North Fork of the Elkhorn River could be developed, they told Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning the city needed three things.
Moenning told the Madison County Board of Commissioners at a meeting this week that the city had all three things:
— Consistent water flows, which Norfolk has with the North Fork of the Elkhorn River running through the eastern side of town and controlled by gates upstream.
— Elevation, which is made possible by getting rid of about a 13-foot drop with the spillway at First Street.
— Proximity to an urban core, which Norfolk has as the river runs through the city.
“It will be pretty unique to the state of Nebraska and unique to the Midwest,” Moenning said.
Moenning and Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, went to the commissioners to follow up on a donation for the roughly $11 million project.
The county board tentatively approved to donate $250,000 toward it over three years, with Madison County Attorney Joe Smith scheduled to review the agreement. Minor changes were suggested at the board meeting.
The final agreement then will be scheduled for formal approval by the county on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
For the contribution, the beach area on the south side of the river by First Street could be named by Madison County.
Rames said there also would be three components to the riverfront development. They are:
— The river restoration that required a 404 core permit that was approved by the Army Corps of Engineers in October 2021.
— The First Street bridge replacement.
— Trails, playground enhancement, picnic areas and other development upstream from First Street, including Johnson Park improvements.
The river project includes eight drop structures, each about 18 to 24 inches. There also will be large boulders placed in the river to help create a falls effect.
The restored river will be able to accommodate fish going up and down the river, which now get stuck at the spillway on First Street.
Rames explained the background to the county board. The city originally put up $1.1 million for it, and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District put up $1.1 million to match it.
Moenning said the project appeals to him because of its location with the North Fork of the Elkhorn River and the city’s first commercial operative there — the flour mill.
“This is where Norfolk started,” Moenning said. “This is where it all began.”
Moenning said the improvements would help to bring recreation and tourism to the area.
In addition, it will enable private developments to take place with under-utilized property in the area.
“We’re already seeing plans for that area with redevelopment and public improvements,” Moenning said. “It is anticipated to start in the spring of this year. We’re moving from a long period of planning and visioning to doing, and that’s exciting to me.”
Moenning said the development is happening because of a series of partnerships, and it is being completed without any bond issuance or increased taxes.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he supports contributing to the project because it can be a “drawing card” to bring people back to the county.
“Not the drawing card but a drawing card to bring young life to the community,” Schmidt said. “We’re getting to be, unfortunately, an older community. Look at me. We’re all getting older. We need more young people, and this is just a part of that.”
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the return on the investment would help provide growth for the county.
“I think today’s younger generation is more driven to do things than have things,” Uhlir said.
That includes having experiences, and this should help them to have an experience, Uhlir said. Hopefully now, there will be more private development that takes place around it, he said.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said that while the contribution is being asked by the City of Norfolk, it is a contribution for Madison County and Northeast Nebraska.
“The project will benefit much more than just the City of Norfolk,” Stinson said.
Moenning said the city realizes the project will help everyone, including Battle Creek and Madison. Norfolk’s largest employer, for example, is Faith Regional Health Services and more people drive into work than live here, he said.
Not everyone supported the donation.
Chad Korth, a representative of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board, said he represents other counties and wonders whether they would support it with their tax dollars.
Korth said he was never in support of it and still isn’t in support of it.
“Projects like this should support themselves,” Korth said, questioning how much of it will even come back to the county.
Uhlir said it would come back to the City of Norfolk in increased sales taxes for purchase and rental of such items as canoes and kayaks. In addition, it is a quality-of-life issue that helps to retain and attract young people, he said.
Keeping young people will help pay for itself with new homes and increased valuations, which benefits everyone, including the NRD, Uhlir said. It also will help to expand the tax base, with other construction, but it may be delayed, he said.
Moenning said the city is appreciative of all the donations, including the Lower Elkhorn NRD initial investment, “which helped to get the ball rolling.”
The Lower Elkhorn NRD in the 1970s originally came up with a study to develop the river recreationally, but “the City of Norfolk wasn’t willing to be a partner,” Moenning said.
Korth said from his perspective on the NRD board, he represents irrigators, and his interests include protecting water rights for his constituents, protecting groundwater and protecting his taxpayers from “outlandish taxes.”
Korth called the contribution “blackmail money to stay in business.”
Uhlir said there are many projects that don’t produce revenue but are necessary for the community. A road, for example, doesn’t generate revenue, but it is necessary to help make life easier and to help others generate revenue, he said.