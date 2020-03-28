A man in his 70s who lives at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center, 401 N. 18th St., in Norfolk has tested positive for COVID-19, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department announced Saturday.
The case has been deemed community spread, which will cause directed health measures — as mandated by the governor — to go into effect in Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties. More information on those measures will be announced Sunday.
Community spread means that someone has become infected with the virus but health officials aren’t sure where, or how, the individual was infected.
It is unclear as to how the resident became exposed, as St. Joseph's enacted policies on March 10 to protect its residents and employees from potential COVID exposure and spread, the health department said. Visitors to the facility have been restricted.
Because of the resident's health condition, two immediate family members were permitted into the facility. Both are now quarantined in their homes, according to health department recommendations. St. Joseph's residents and staff are being closely monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.
"The resident was immediately placed in droplet isolation and is being cared for within the facility by an assigned team," said Rita Raffety, administrator of St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center. "We remain optimistic that the measures that we have in place will prevent further spread within the facility."
A woman in her 30s with underlying medical conditions was the first positive COVID-19 case in Madison County, according to the health department. She hasn’t left her home since March 16, and her symptoms began two days later.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Saturday extended his enforceable order limiting gatherings to 10 people to seven more counties in Nebraska, as 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Omaha area.
Ricketts' order now includes Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York counties and effectively shuts down the dining rooms of restaurants and bars and shutters theaters, churches, schools and gyms. It also limits social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to 10 people.
The area covered under the new extension covers some 123,000 people — including those in Grand Island, Central City and York — in a block spanning central and southeastern Nebraska.
Ricketts earlier this month issued the order for Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Washington counties, then Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders counties. Combined, all of those counties account for more than 1.25 million people and well over half of the state's population.
The order Saturday came a day after state health officials announced the state's first two deaths from the COVID-19 virus — one of them in Hall County.
The Douglas County Health Department reported Saturday that 10 new cases had been confirmed on heels of increased testing, bringing the state's total to at least 99. These latest cases involve two women and a man in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, two women in their 50s and a woman in her 70s, the department said.
Four of the cases had direct contact with previously known COVID-19 cases, two are related to travel and the Health Department's Epidemiology Team continues to investigate the other cases. None of the people among the newly confirmed cases is hospitalized, the department said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.