The Norfolk Lions Club’s 61st annual pancake feed offered both a restaurant-style experience, as well as a new drive-thru option.

Celebrating nearly a century in Norfolk, the Lions Club’s motto is “We Serve.” The service organization gives back to the community by doing fundraising projects.

The pancake feed is the major fundraiser for the Norfolk Lions Club, providing support for more than 40 organizations and contributing to community events. The Lions also accepted donations of eyeglasses and hearing aids at the event.

Understanding severe weather terms

A red flag warning was issued last month for most of Nebraska as high winds with gusts up to 60 miles per hour and higher than average temperatures were predicted throughout the state.

Not approved items left at Humphrey dump

HUMPHREY — After heavy rains in March, Humphrey city maintenance workers drove out to the landfill and were greeted by a scene of tree branches thrown over the locked gate on the inside of the landfill.