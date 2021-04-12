The Norfolk Lions Club’s 61st annual pancake feed offered both a restaurant-style experience, as well as a new drive-thru option.
Celebrating nearly a century in Norfolk, the Lions Club’s motto is “We Serve.” The service organization gives back to the community by doing fundraising projects.
The pancake feed is the major fundraiser for the Norfolk Lions Club, providing support for more than 40 organizations and contributing to community events. The Lions also accepted donations of eyeglasses and hearing aids at the event.