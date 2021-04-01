The Norfolk Lions Club’s 61st annual pancake feed will offer both a restaurant-style experience, as well as a new drive-thru option.
The pancake feed is scheduled for Saturday, April 10, starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m., at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex at Northeast Community College, 2301 E. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk.
The event will use the entire Ag Complex for seating, giving everyone plenty of room to social distance. For those wanting to come in and eat, servers will deliver hot pancakes and sausage to the tables.
A new drive-thru option located on the east side of the building will provide quick service for people who want to grab and go their pancakes and sausages. For patrons who want to enjoy sausages later in the summer or for a Memorial Day picnic, sausage packs will be available for purchase in a sausage trailer located on the south side of the building near the main entrance doors.
Pancake passes and sausage tickets are available from any Lions member or go to https://norfolklionsclub.com/ to purchase tickets online.
All sausage packs must be picked up at the event on Saturday. The Lions will also accept cash donations on the website. All donations will provide pancake passes to the first responders and health care workers in Norfolk.
The pancake feed is the major fundraiser for the Norfolk Lions Club, providing support for more than 40 organizations and contributing to community events. The Lions also will accept donations of eyeglasses and hearing aids at the event.