The Norfolk Lions Club hosted its annual fishing derby June 11 at Skyview Lake, with about 150 people attending the event.

The biggest fish was a 15½-inch walleye caught by Beckett Brown, while the biggest bass was 15 inches by Chase Kosman. The biggest frog was 13 inches caught by Aston Ellsberry. The biggest bluegill was 8½ inches by William Philip and Cody Hoffman, and the biggest crappie was 8¾ inches by Kasen Strathman.

The smallest fish caught during the derby was 2¼ inches by Kasen Strathman.

Participants received a prize for every fish they caught up to three prizes per angler.

