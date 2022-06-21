The Norfolk Lions Club hosted its annual fishing derby June 11 at Skyview Lake, with about 150 people attending the event.
The biggest fish was a 15½-inch walleye caught by Beckett Brown, while the biggest bass was 15 inches by Chase Kosman. The biggest frog was 13 inches caught by Aston Ellsberry. The biggest bluegill was 8½ inches by William Philip and Cody Hoffman, and the biggest crappie was 8¾ inches by Kasen Strathman.
The smallest fish caught during the derby was 2¼ inches by Kasen Strathman.
Participants received a prize for every fish they caught up to three prizes per angler.