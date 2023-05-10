The Norfolk Library Foundation will hold a community book sale later this month.
The “It’s a Fact — We Want Your Fiction” sale will be Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the library’s community rooms, 308 Prospect Ave.
Susan Warneke, foundation board president, said the book sale would include fiction-genre books only.
“The sale will feature books of fiction that cater to all ages — children, youth/teen and adult,” she said. “In addition to books from the library’s collection, we encourage members of the public to donate their gently used books of fiction they would like to share with others.”
Books will be available for $5 a bag. Attendees are asked to bring their own bags.
Foundation staff will accept donated books from the public for the sale on Wednesday, May 17, from 1 to 5 p.m.; Thursday, May 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for additions to the library’s new Story Walk immediately north of the library building in Warren Cook Park. The story walk has been designed to get families outdoors to read a children’s book featured on panels along an 800-foot circular trail.
Panels also will include questions related to the stories that families may discuss. It is scheduled to open this spring.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on the community book sale, contact Jessica Chamberlain, library director, at 402- 844-2100.