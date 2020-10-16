MADISON — The levy side of a Norfolk property owner’s tax equation went down in the next fiscal year — nearly across the board — when compared to last.
Unfortunately, that’s only half of the equation.
The reality is that the levy decreases won’t necessarily translate into a lower property tax bill for homeowners.
That’s because property valuations went up about 4.68% in the county from $4,063,031,583 to $4,253,351,387. That means that unless property owners had no increase or just a slight increase in valuation, the amount of property taxes they pay will probably increase.
Tax levies and property valuations are the two key factors in a homeowner’s tax bill. When property is valued at a higher amount, government entities should need a smaller levy per $100 of assessed valuation to maintain current budget levels.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners, meeting as the county board of equalization, officially adopted tax levies for all six communities in the county.
Norfolk’s consolidated levy went down from $2.0141 to $1.9466. The news wasn’t as good for the other communities in the county, which were about the same as last year or increased just a few cents.
Tilden, for example, which has the highest levy in the county, had about a 2 cent increase. Newman Grove, which has the lowest levy, had the highest levy increase at a little over 6 cents.
This time, many ag land valuations decreased in Madison County, while many commercial and residential valuations increased. Some of the most significant valuation increases happened in Norfolk for commercial properties.
Norfolk’s city levy consists of the municipal levy (25.55 cents), airport authority (3.57 cents) and Norfolk sanitary district (.062 cents). Norfolk’s total municipal levy is 29.74 cents.
Norfolk also has a downtown parking district that has levying authority. Property owners in the downtown pay an additional 35 cents per $100 of valuation.
School district property tax needs also play a big part of any property owner’s tax bill.
The school district levies in the county increased in five of the six districts. School district levies are as follows, with last year’s levy in parentheses:
Battle Creek — 86.49 cents (84.92 cents); Madison — 92.13 cents (87.28 cents); Meadow Grove — 80.56 cents (78.38 cents); Newman Grove — 62.5 cents (45.0 cents); Norfolk — $1.1217 ($1.1735); Tilden — 80.56 cents (78.28 cents).
The miscellaneous levies, which Norfolk and other municipalities in the county also must pay, were almost unchanged or up slightly. They are as follows:
ESU 8 — 1.325 cents; Lower Elkhorn NRD — 2.43 cents; Ag Society — 1.09 cents; Northeast Community College — 9.5 cents; and Railroad Transportation District — .008 cents.
Some areas also pay a rural fire district levy, which is 3.5 cents.
Here are the new consolidated property tax levies for communities in Madison County per $100 of assessed property valuation and how they compare with levies from previous fiscal years.
Battle Creek
2020-21 $1.8365; 2019-20 $1.8299; 2018-19 $1.7314;
2017-18 $1.7510; 2016-17 $1.8158; 2015-16 $1.8079;
2014-15 $1.8868; 2013-14 $2.1199; 2012-13 $2.2395.
Meadow Grove
2020-21 $2.0071; 2019-20 $1.9948; 2018-19 $1.9889;
2017-18 $1.9770; 2016-17 $1.9757; 2015-16 $1.8811;
2014-15 $1.9660; 2013-14 $2.1084; 2012-13 $2.1758.
Newman Grove
2020-21 $1.6065; 2019-20 $1.5429; 2018-19 $1.4009;
2017-18 $1.3323; 2016-17 $1.2854; 2015-16 $1.3588;
2014-15 $1.4460; 2013-14 $1.6574; 2012-13 $1.7770.
Madison
2020-21: $1.8929; 2019-20 $1.8535; 2018-19 $1.7155;
2017-18 $1.7367; 2016-17 $1.7578; 2015-16 $1.7527;
2014-15 $1.9182; 2013-14 $2.0950; 2012-13 $2.1266.
Norfolk
2020-21: $1.9466*; 2019-20: $2.0141; 2018-19 $1.9650;
2017-18 $1.9687; 2016-17 $1.9740; 2015-16 $1.9790;
2014-15 $2.0127; 2013-14: $2.0699; 2012-13 $2.1172.
Tilden
2020-21: $2.1238; 2019-20 $2.1013; 2018-19 $2.0948;
2017-18 $2.0920; 2016-17 $2.1346; 2015-16 $2.1115;
2014-15 $2.1386; 2013-14 $2.3839; 2012-13 $2.4926.
*Note: Downtown Norfolk property owners pay an additional 35 cents per $100 of valuation.