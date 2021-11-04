Norfolk Junior High School student recently won Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting more than 80 million pieces of student art.
Analisa Swantek received more than 2,000 online votes for her winning art. When asked how she felt when she found out she won Artist of the Week, Swantek said, “I was excited and kept my hopes high that I would win.”
What Swantek enjoys most about art is “using the different art materials and learning about different techniques.”
Swantek’s teacher, Mashayla Ruzicka, accommodates her students’ interest in working with a variety of mediums.
“Later this year, students will be learning how to create their own original works of art using the Creation Station at Norfolk Junior High,” Ruzicka said. “Students will be able to create using the laser cutters, 3D printers and vinyl cutters.”
Ruzicka, who has been teaching art for more than six years, is thrilled to have a student recognized for her artistic achievement.
“This was my first year using Artsonia with students, and it was great to have a student selected for the Artist of the Week competition,” Ruzicka said.
Ruzicka is one of the thousands of art teachers from more than 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia lets family and friends of student artists create and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art and then gives back 20% of all revenue to the local art classroom.
Artsonia developed Artist of the Week as a way to encourage teachers to submit student artwork and engage the school and community to vote on and recognize students for their achievements. Every week, Artsonia selects 12 random submissions in each of four different age groups (Pre-kindergarten-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12) from artwork submitted the previous week. Voting is then open to the public for several days before the winner is announced.