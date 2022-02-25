NELIGH — Norfolk Junior High placed second at the annual Educational Service Unit (ESU) 8 Academic Quiz Bowl on Wednesday.
Nancy Boche, the Norfolk Junior High Quiz Bowl coach, said she was pleasantly surprised when her team placed second.
“It was kind of a shocker because when we were in pool play, we were tied with three other teams,” Boche said.
According to a press release sent by ESU 8, the competition began with "pool play” where four teams were assigned to one of five rooms randomly. The competition was limited to 20 teams, but three schools could not attend because of the weather.
The four teams in each room were matched against each other, and the first- and second-place teams from each room moved on. The remaining teams competed until the final round, where Norfolk Junior High and Pope John faced off. Stuart Middle School and Zion Middle School competed for third place in another room.
Pope John ended up winning first place with 15 points. Norfolk Junior High placed second with 10 points.
Norfolk Junior High’s achievement came a day after Norfolk High School also placed second in the Quiz Bowl.
Boche said most of the high school students who competed at the Quiz Bowl used to be on her junior high team. Boche has been a Quiz Bowl coach for nine years.
“I think we even placed first or second with that group,” Boche said about the Norfolk High School Quiz Bowl team.
The Norfolk Junior High Quiz bowl team trains for the competition starting in October, meeting once a week to study random trivia, Boche said.
Wednesday was the 33rd annual Academic ESU 8 Quiz Bowl for junior high students. The competition lasted from 9 a.m. to noon.
“It allows them to showcase their talents,” Boche said.