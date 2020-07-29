FRHS logo

Faith Regional Physician Services, a subsidiary of Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, announced Wednesday morning that it will open an office in Columbus next month.

Dr. Jared Rickert, an orthopedic surgeon, will see orthopedic patients at the new Faith Regional Physician Services Columbus Medical Specialties clinic beginning Friday, Aug 14.

Dr. Rickert specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of injuries and disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles. This includes, but is not limited to, joint replacement (hip, knee and shoulder, including partial knee replacement and anterior hip replacement) and sports medicine (rotator cuff repair, ACL repair, torn meniscus and shoulder instability).

He attended medical school at A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency training at St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital, St. Louis University Hospital, and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

“I am truly excited to provide orthopedic services in Columbus,” Rickert said. “It is a great privilege to be able to give back to the community that I grew up in.”

The Columbus clinic will be located at 3763 39th Ave., Suite 600.

