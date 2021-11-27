Multiple agencies responded to a house fire Saturday night in southern Norfolk that left a residence with considerable damage.
Capt. Lannce Grothe said about 6:40 p.m., Norfolk Fire & Rescue was called to 914 S. Third St., where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the residence. Crews encountered flames and heavy smoke upon arrival, Grothe said.
Four rigs from both the Norfolk and Hadar departments could be seen near the residence, which is located between West Pasewalk Avenue and West Michigan Avenue.
At least 10 firefighters were actively working to extinguish the fire, which started in the west end of the single-story house, Grothe said. Personnel were sawing holes in the roof of the house, and there also appeared to be significant exterior damage to the southwest corner of the residence.
Grothe said at least four occupants — both adults and children — were inside the home when the fire started and exited safely. Fire personnel hadn’t determined how much damage the house sustained Saturday night, but Grothe estimated about 25% to 45% of the home was significantly impacted. Both the main level and basement of the home were affected, he said.
It took crews about an hour to extinguish the fire, and personnel were working to overhaul the structure at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
The cause of the fire was undetermined Saturday night, Grothe said, and crews were actively working to determine its source.
The Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy and Nebraska Public Power District all assisted at the scene.
The Daily News will provide updates as they are made available.