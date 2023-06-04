Maple Avenue fire 1

A Norfolk home is considered uninhabitable after a fire Sunday evening.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 5:43 p.m. to a fire at 910 West Maple Ave. Hadar Fire also was at the scene, and the Norfolk Police Division assisted with traffic control.

Firefighters had yet to determine a cause of the fire as of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge told the Daily News that a family was home when the fire began, but that everyone inside the home was able to evacuate. No people were injured, Wragge said, but "a couple pets perished."

The home's residents gathered with neighbors on a lawn across the street as firefighters worked to clear the residence.

The house sustained “very extensive damages,” Wragge said. “It won’t be livable.”

