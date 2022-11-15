An eastern Norfolk house is considered a total loss following a fire Tuesday afternoon.
About 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk Fire & Rescue was dispatched to 1909 Carmel Drive in eastern Norfolk for reports of a house on fire.
Norfolk Fire Capt. Scott Bonsall told the Daily News that firefighters encountered flames and heavy smoke mostly coming from the east side of the house upon arrival.
The Norfolk Police Division was controlling traffic in the area, which was recently annexed into Norfolk.
Hadar Fire and Hoskins-Woodland Park Fire and Rescue were dispatched for mutual aid. Additionally, the Battle Creek and Pierce fire departments and Norfolk Ambulance helped with emergency calls in Norfolk while several personnel were at the Carmel Drive scene.
Crews battled strong winds out of the north that made working the fire from the south side of the home difficult, Bonsall said. No firefighters were hurt, he said.
It took about 37 firefighters and eight rigs about 30 minutes to control the fire and another 2 hours to overhaul the structure.
Nobody was believed to be inside the residence when the fire started, said assistant fire chief Trever O'Brien. One woman, however, was transported to the hospital due to possible smoke inhalation.
As of about 4:45 p.m., firefighters were in the residence determining a cause of the fire. Mutual aid departments had left the scene by about 4:30 p.m., with most of Norfolk's fire personnel leaving the scene shortly after 5 p.m.
From the outside of the home, there appeared to be significant damage to the east side of the multi-level house, with considerable impact to the northeast corner of the home.
"We're talking over 50% loss," Bonsall said.
The fire captain said in a press release later Tuesday that the structure and its contents are considered a total loss. A family pet died in the fire, Bonsall said.
There also was a vehicle parked in front of the garage that appeared to have been damaged.
Firefighters staged south of the home on Carmel Drive, but it appeared that their focus was on the back, northeast side of the house.
Bonsall said with wind-driven fires, it can be difficult to pinpoint where a fire starts. Investigators were trying to evaluate the pattern of the fire to determine its origin, he said, and they were able to determine that the fire was accidental.
One woman could be seen being helped into an ambulance about 3 p.m. Several people also were seen gathering to the west of the residence, but it was not immediately clear if they were residents of the home or neighbors.
