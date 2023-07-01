Ryder Kahny and Taylor Wagner were hoping for a top 100 finish at last month’s nationals, but after day one of the competition, they had their eyes set higher.
The Norfolk High School students and fishermen — along with their captain, Dave Abler — finished the first day in sixth place, staying around the same spot the next couple of days before ultimately ending up in sixth. Their finish was even more noteworthy as the competition — held June 20-23 on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin — featured about 400 teams throughout the U.S.
“It was more than we expected when we went down there,” Kahny said of the team’s finish. “The whole goal was to get maybe in the top 100.”
Because of finishing in the top 10, they were guaranteed a spot at the world competition June 24. The team finished in 13th place out of the 31 competitors.
The first two days at nationals helped Wagner and Kahny stay near the top of the leaderboard. Their haul was 10 pounds, 8 ounces, and 9-3, respectively, while their final day was 7-8.
They finished with a total weight of 27-3, while the first-place team from Minnesota had 32.7.
Wagner said early on, they knew they had a chance to finish in a high spot.
“The first day when we weighed in, we were the new leaders for the tournament after about 150 boats came back,” he said, adding they eventually moved down a few spots when more teams came in.
“We were very thankful to be where we were at then,” Abler said.
Kahny credited the team’s success to fishing the Mississippi River prior. They found the right spots and baits to reel in the quality fish.
“We had a couple of good practice days, and we carried it over in the tournament,” Kahny said.
The weather was also nice in Wisconsin, the team said. The temperature was in the high 80s with little to no wind. The only bad day was their first practice day as the three went out in hard-pouring rain.
“We put in the water around 2 p.m., and we fished for probably five hours,” Abler said. “All the boats were pulling out, and we were backing up. The (other) guys thought we were nuts, but we needed to get some pre-fishing in.”
The students had previously won the TBF Nebraska Tournament in Ogallala, as well as the Nebraska B.A.S.S. Nation State High School Tournament, which qualified them for nationals the next year.
Kahny said they’re not done fishing yet. They plan to compete in more competitions in the fall before preparing for the 2024 nationals.
“We’ll probably fish some more this summer and get some practice for next year,” Wagner said.
Abler said none of the team’s success could happen if not for the support from the community and their sponsorships.
“They’ve supported the boys well,” he said.