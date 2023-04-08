What started as a simple comment on the bottom of a grade sheet for a seventh grade assignment turned into a six-year debate career that will be wrapping up this summer with a trip to compete at the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) National Tournament.
Senior Tania Vitales-Kadlec will be representing Norfolk and the state at the tournament, billed as the largest academic competition in the nation. She will be representing Nebraskans as she competes in the house division of congressional debate. Students prepare and debate legislation on a variety of topics submitted to the NSDA. The tournament spans Sunday through Friday, June 11-16, and will take place at various locations in the Phoenix, Arizona, area. Vitales-Kadlec’s event will take place downtown at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Although Vitales-Kadlec has been designated as an academic all-American by the NSDA, she wasn’t always sure about her place in discussing important political issues.
Before her seventh grade teacher, Norfolk assistant debate coach Amber Doughty, suggested she join debate, Vitales-Kadlec wasn’t sure about politics.
“Up until that point, I had never had an adult believe I was decent enough to be a part of something,” Vitales-Kadlec said. “Upon joining, I realized I had little knowledge of the political and social issues of our country and around the world, and I had next to no understanding of how to research them.”
Doughty immediately recognized Vitales-Kadlec’s potential that came out in her classroom speaking.
“Right away she impressed me with her classroom responsibility and her respectful nature. It quickly became clear she was capable of understanding complex concepts and discussing them in a well-organized and articulate manner,” Doughty said. “I knew when she completed our in-class debate that she would make an excellent addition to our junior high (and in a few years, high school) debate team.”
Vitales-Kadlec quickly found out she did understand the issues, and she had opinions about them. Others had opinions, too, and they weren’t always the same.
“A fellow debater, and friend, after her last debate round ever, told me it did not matter she had lost that round because she had expressed to others what she truly believed in regard to the topic, and that was what mattered,” Vitales-Kadlec shared. “I find that statement, although not meant to be so impactful, the embodiment of what debate truly is.”
The impact of coach Doughty goes beyond the competition rooms of debate.
“I joined debate because of Mrs. Doughty. She is the reason I got my first job, a job I still have and deeply love, and she always makes debate a fun and welcoming place,” Vitales-Kadlec said.
Vitales-Kadlec’s debate career is unique as well.
“Because of COVID, debate became solely online, meaning we spent our Saturdays in an empty school on Zoom,” Vitales-Kadlec said. Like students from around the country, debate interactions were limited to virtually connecting with students from other schools while spending the days socially distanced with her teammates at Norfolk High. “Distance did not inhibit our team from forming friendships that have lasted over the course of several years.”
Doughty also recognized Vitales-Kadlec’s growth over her competitive career.
“I have watched Tania challenge herself and continue to grow in both confidence and understanding of a multitude of issues. She often impresses me with her passion for debate and being a part of the team,” Doughty said.
During her time in debate, Vitales-Kadlec has competed in public forum, a partner event and congressional debate. The competition helped her better appreciate the differences between people and how to respectfully discuss those differences, even when the differences were within the team.
“I learned that people I would have never spoken to if not for debate were exactly that, people, people with dreams and ideas, people from every socioeconomic background, gender, race and ethnicity, and people I grew to love like family,” Vitales-Kadlec said.
These interactions helped shape her future and set a path to success. She plans to attend college and major in early childhood education, so she, like her coach and seventh grade teacher Doughty, can make a positive impact on students who may not be sure of themselves.
“Five years ago, I had no values, rather, I had no idea what my values were. There are few instances where individuals can say that a decision they made in life genuinely altered its course, but I can say for certainty that without debate in my life, I have no idea who I would be as a person. My teammates inspired me to pursue my dream of a career in education because I never once saw them not chase theirs. My coaches made me believe in myself. And, I learned I am a person who believes in equality for all, who is willing to fight for my rights, and who loves hearing others' thoughts. The skills, people and experiences I have gotten during my time in debate are not things I am going to forget after I graduate, with no room for argument,” Vitales-Kadlec said.
The pandemic that altered Vitales-Kadlec’s debate career also had an impact on the speech and debate programs’ fundraising. While the program has had great support from the school and community members, the decrease in participation numbers has meant smaller tournaments, key fundraising opportunities for the program. This year’s trip to Arizona also has increased costs for flights, lodging and the incidentals that come with a week’s worth of competition.
Those interested in helping financially support the program may contact head debate coach Chris Begeman at the high school for more information.