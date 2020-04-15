Brynn Carmichael was recently named a 2020 World Language Week Distinguished Scholar Award recipient by the Nebraska Department of Education.
The Norfolk High School student — whose parents are Kirk and Kristi Carmichael of Norfolk — was nominated by her teachers and completed a submission portfolio for the award, according to a school district media release.
World Language Week celebrates the teaching and learning of world languages in Nebraska. The World Language Week Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska high school students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity and communicative competence.
“Brynn is an outstanding French student. She is creative and original in her use of the French language,” said Martha Thompson, a Norfolk High French teacher. “She is never satisfied that she has learned enough. There is always more that she wants to know about the language and culture.
“Brynn’s enthusiasm for learning French is infectious. Her fellow students are more excited to learn because of her positive energy. She credits language learning for sharpening her English skills, problem solving skills and performance in other school classes.”