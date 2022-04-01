Ben Bohn has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Norfolk High School.
John Erwin, Norfolk High School athletic director, issued a press release Friday that indicated Bohn was chosen. He graduated from Bennington High School in 2016. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics.
Bohn has been at Norfolk High School for the past two years. During those two years, he has been a math teacher, assistant football coach and assistant boys basketball coach.
"I have had the privilege of working at some great schools and learning from some phenomenal people. Before my time at Norfolk I coached football at Waverly High School where I learned how to build a successful program. I then went on to coach basketball at Crete High School where I was able to learn and grow as a coach with the help of a great head coach,” Bohn said.
“For the past two seasons I have taught and coached football and basketball here at Norfolk. I have quickly learned what a special place Norfolk is. Norfolk has all the tools necessary to be successful. I am very excited to lead the basketball program in our goal of taking young boys and turning them into men who have the characteristics that they will need to be the best version of themselves in both basketball and life."
John Erwin, activities director, expressed confidence in Bohn.
“After an extensive search, we found the best candidate to lead our boys basketball program into the future already on staff. We are excited to have Ben Bohn take over the boys basketball program. What Ben lacks in head coaching experience he makes up for with this energy and passion. I know Ben will take the necessary steps to build a strong foundation for our boys basketball program beginning with early elementary kids up through the high school level. Ben is committed to making the boys basketball program the best it can be while molding and developing his young athletes to be outstanding individuals on and off the court.”
Matthew Shelsta previously served in the position and resigned earlier this year.