Some Norfolk High School sports uniforms are getting a makeover.
After being affected by color disparities and supply and demand issues, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has approved a proposal from BSN Sports for Nike athletic uniforms and BSN equipment.
The board approved the proposal at its meeting last month after board members addressed the need for the uniform change.
Sandy Wolfe, a school board member, pointed out at the meeting that the Norfolk High softball team had been waiting for softball uniforms for more than a year.
“I think it is important to know especially with the supply chain right now, we have softball uniforms that we ordered last year that didn’t make it in,” Wolfe said. “... So we’re hoping that with this agreement, we don’t run into these issues.”
According to Bill Robinson, the associate superintendent of business, maintenance and facilities, the new agreement with BSN Sports will help fix the delay issues because BSN is a larger, nationwide supplier of sporting equipment.
“So they have a large buying power and then the ability to get us items in a quick manner. Sometimes you need items quickly, you can't wait,” Robinson said.
Another problem NPS has dealt with is the color differences between uniforms.
NPS previously used stock uniforms, or ready-made uniforms, instead of name brands. Because of this, the signature maroon-colored uniforms were often mismatched between players.
Jami Jo Thompson, the superintendent for Norfolk Public Schools, pointed this out at the recent school board meeting.
“If you look at our football team pictures, you will see a number of different colors of maroon,” Thompson said.
The district will be able to avoid the maroon disparities because Nike will carry its uniforms styles for longer, Robinson said.
“Looking through the longevity of a certain style and all that, the brand names ... can guarantee those color lots,” Robinson said. “Like when one comes out, Nike is saying they'll carry it for seven years.”
According to Robinson, the new Nike uniforms will be for only Norfolk High School varsity teams, except for wrestling and swimming. The junior high is not a part of the proposal for Nike uniforms.
Robinson also said the district could still do business with local vendors despite the agreement with BSN.
But the new uniforms will cost the district more than the old stock uniforms.
Robinson said the new uniform agreement with BSN would cost the district around 5% to 6% more per year and 27% more over a span of five years.
“We felt that this was doable under an agreement because I brought those costs to increase down to a level that was manageable,” Robinson said, “and then that 27% was like if we did every team at the same time, all in one year. But this is spread out over five years. So it's more of like a 5 or 6% each year. So it's not hitting all at once.”
The costs for the new uniforms will come out of the school district’s activities fund, Robinson said. The fund is generated from the gate receipts, concession stand sales and more.
Thompson said at the school board meeting that it was difficult to convince her at first about the BSN agreement.
“It has been difficult to convince me to go this direction just because of the additional cost,” Thompson said. “But (activities director) Mr. (John) Erwin has had extreme difficulty purchasing these items.”
According to Robinson, supply and demand issues have been affecting both uniforms and sporting equipment long before COVID-19.
“We were still going to have this discussion regardless, even if the uniforms arrived on time,” Robinson said.