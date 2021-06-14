Norfolk High School activities director resigns

During Monday's monthly meeting, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Ben Ries, Norfolk High School activities director, in order for him to concentrate on recovering from the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Ries, a Norfolk alum, worked within the district for 19 years as a teacher, coach and administrator. His long list of accomplishments include serving on the Nebraska Coaches Association Board for a decade; recruiting and filling almost a dozen head coach positions; starting unified bowling and track; creating the Norfolk varsity/junior varsity volleyball invite; and much more.
“Mr. Ries has been a dedicated Panther and will be dearly missed," Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said. "We understand that he needs to focus on his health and family at this time and wish him the very best.”
Jeff Hoffman is currently serving as interim activities director.
Ries requests the consideration of his privacy, but he said it was an honor to serve the district and he has been blessed with memories and life-long relationships.
"The life of a teacher, coach and administrator can be challenging to balance. NPS is fortunate to have outstanding servant-leaders in these roles," he said in a media release. "I encourage my colleagues to ‘work their daily magic with students’ but not at the expense of exercise, rest and caring for their families and loved ones."
Ries said this past year has allowed him to reflect on his own priorities.
"As I struggled to recover from COVID-19, the calling of my career’s ‘halftime’ became clear," he said. "It is time to pause, start planning for the second half, while improving my health and dedicating time to family. There will be adjustments and game-planning to come out strong in the second half."