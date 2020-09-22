Norfolk High School seniors will have more opportunities for college access programming with a new grant from the EducationQuest Foundation.
Norfolk Public Schools was recently awarded the $80,000 College Access Grant for the high school to use over the course of the next four years, according to a district news release.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be a recipient of this grant from EducationQuest,” said Kendra Marshall, Norfolk High guidance counselor. “These funds will provide us outstanding opportunities to promote postsecondary education to our graduating students. It will give us a lot of options to help the young adults at NHS explore their plans for the future.”
Some of the events planned for the next four years include:
— College visits and tours.
— Career & College Access Day: During this morning event, more than 300 10th grade students rotate through activities focused on college and career readiness. Some rotations that the students visit include mock interviews, presentation, career assessments and senior panels.
— #Apply2College Day: This “one-stop-shop” in the Norfolk High gym allows seniors to visit with multiple college representatives, complete college applications and more.