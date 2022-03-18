Young thespians at Norfolk High School are set to present “Legally Blonde.”
Show times are set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 18; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19; and 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, which also will be activity pass night.
Director Taryn Retzlaff said audiences could expect the performance to closely mirror the 2001 hit movie that featured Reese Witherspoon as main character Elle Woods, but the live performance would include several musical numbers.
The lead will be played by senior Marlee Weidner, whom Retzlaff said also choreographed the group dance numbers featured in the show.
“She’s really just done a fabulous job and is a wonderful leader,” Retzlaff said.
Also playing featured roles are junior Grace Reedy as redeemable villain Vivian Kensington and freshman Jay Koozer, who stars as the main character’s love interest, Emmett.
“He’s done awesome, and I’m excited for people to hear his vocals,” Retzlaff said.
Retzlaff said auditions for the performance were conducted before winter break, with rehearsals ongoing since January. The past few weeks have been spent fine-tuning the performance, she added.
Retzlaff said she enjoys seeing the hard work the actors have done come to fruition in their performance, but those moments also can be a little sad, as well.
“You spend so much time together as a team in practice just preparing and working on little, tiny things and, all of a sudden, these tiny things come together, and there is your show,” she said. “But then afterward it’s like, man it went fast. You want to hold onto it. You develop such a camaraderie with students and other directors. It’s always kind of bittersweet when that last show ends.”
Retzlaff has been assisted by musical director Dustin Wood; assistant Jacki Colfack; and technical director Tony Chambers.
After “Legally Blonde,” Norfolk High actors plan to put on one more play before the end of the school year. The comedy, “Perils of Lulu,” will be the last production Retzlaff will direct for the school before she moves on to a new role as an assistant director for the Nebraska School Activities Association.