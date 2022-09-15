Norfolk High School students soon will have more opportunities available to them thanks to a collaboration with Northeast Community College.
Derek Ippensen, principal of Norfolk High School, said at this week’s Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting that the school is “taking the next step” on its dual credit courses, which allow students to earn college credits while in high school.
“This is additional and beyond,” Ippensen said. “And really, we're getting to the point where it's not 100-level classes anymore they're starting to get into college.”
Ippensen said Norfolk High School already offers 31 dual credit classes, with 27 of those being offered through Northeast. Around 10 more dual credit courses will be added with the new collaboration, he said. But later on, there could be opportunities for more classes.
However, Norfolk High School now relies on its own staff to teach these dual credit classes. The new partnership with Northeast would allow Norfolk High School to also utilize the college’s instructors, he said.
“Every year they have a different number of teachers that were certified to teach those courses,” said Jenna Hatfield-Waite, an NPS board member, “but by partnering with Northeast, we open ourselves up to an exponential amount of instructors that teach dual credit courses.”
Ippensen said Norfolk High School and Northeast saw an opportunity to collaborate when the community college started working on its guided pathway programs, which help streamline a student’s journey through college with clear and concise planning. Northeast also offers stackable credentials for its students, allowing students to develop a new set of skills with each level.
“What we realized is that these guided pathways and stackable credentials were the key,” Ippensen said. “... You can continue working through a certificate to a diploma and to an associate's degree. So there's this natural alignment between what we're doing and what they're doing.”
Norfolk High School and Northeast originally discussed offering high school students the possibility to obtain an associate degree, Ippensen said. But doing so would hinder scholarship opportunities for students, he said.
Ippensen said the two institutions then identified four guided pathway programs that could first be offered by Northeast to high school students. The guided pathways are drafting, drafting mechanical, community health worker and academic transfer. Within each pathway will be required dual credit courses that could result in stackable credentials.
The dual credit courses offered from Northeast are $49, he said.
Ippensen said Norfolk High School will begin placing high school seniors in these classes during the second semester of this year. Other grades will start taking these guided pathways courses starting next school year.