Lane McCallum, a 2017 Norfolk High graduate who began his football career at Air Force before transferring to Nebraska, participated in Senior Day festivities before the Huskers’ game against Iowa on Friday.
McCallum, who is listed as a junior safety on the roster because of the COVID-19-delayed season in 2020, played on special teams against Iowa. In 2019, McCallum shifted to kicker because of injuries and hit two field goals — including the game-winner with no time left on the clock — to help the Huskers to a 13-10 win over Northwestern.