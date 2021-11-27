Lane McCallum

Lane McCallum hugs his father, Kent, as his mother, Sally, looks on during Senior Day festivities before Friday’s game at Memorial Stadium. 

 Jeremy Buss/Correspondent

Lane McCallum, a 2017 Norfolk High graduate who began his football career at Air Force before transferring to Nebraska, participated in Senior Day festivities before the Huskers’ game against Iowa on Friday.

McCallum, who is listed as a junior safety on the roster because of the COVID-19-delayed season in 2020, played on special teams against Iowa. In 2019, McCallum shifted to kicker because of injuries and hit two field goals — including the game-winner with no time left on the clock — to help the Huskers to a 13-10 win over Northwestern.

Tags

In other news

WSC Senior Portfolio Review spotlights graphic design majors

WSC Senior Portfolio Review spotlights graphic design majors

WAYNE — Ten Wayne State College graphic design students will have the opportunity to showcase their talent during the annual Senior Portfolio Review on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the Niobrara Room of the Kanter Student Center on the WSC campus. This event is free and open to…

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year's coronavirus recession.

Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear

Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear

Speaker James Kimble will present the program “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.