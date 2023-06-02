In 2014, Norfolk High teacher and FFA sponsor Johnathan Anderson wanted to find another way to get his hands dirty. More importantly, he wanted to get his students’ hands dirty.
Students in his agriculture classes raise a variety of animals and hydroponic plants in his classrooms. But growing plants inside would mean that students didn’t get those real world, hands-on experiences that end up with dirt under the fingernails.
“When I was offered the job at Norfolk, I said I needed to have an outdoor garden and chickens to teach students about agriculture,” Anderson said.
Over the years, Anderson and his students have grown a range of crops in the beds just across the street from his classroom — including potatoes, spinach, broccoli, lettuce, apples, grapes, rice, buckwheat, millet, wheat, rye, oats, kale and radishes. They mostly grow cool-season vegetables and cover crops.
The skills students learn growing the crops reflect the curriculum from a range of classes. Students in the Plant & Soil Science class get firsthand experience with plants, harvests, packages, fertilizers, herbicides and soil identification. Students also have used the beds to do agriscience projects, including raised bed cover study and a study on concrete. Students also have taken harvested crops to the Nebraska State Fair.
Some years with a mild fall and early winter have meant that those cool-season crops like broccoli have been harvested through December.
Not every year yields a successful harvest, though. The dry conditions over the summer of 2022 meant the cover crops didn’t do well. So in the 2022-23 school year, an irrigation system from the Alternatives for Success building was relocated to the garden.
Over the years, the crops he and the students have harvested have been used in a range of settings. Some of the crops have been composted to keep the ground fertile for upcoming years while others have ended up as chicken feed as part of the Animal Science class.
The garden also has grown.
When the seating at the high school track across the street was replaced, Anderson saw an opportunity to repurpose the bleacher seating. Students in the Nursery and Landscape class used those wooden planks to raise the beds higher and improve the look and functionality of the garden beds. The water catch system also relies on solar power.
One of the most rewarding aspects of the garden program has been the opportunity to share much of the food they have grown with the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
Anderson credits past and current high school administrators for providing the financial support to keep the garden going. A range of sponsors, including Farmers Pride, Kaup Forage & Turf, CVA, Norfolk Public Schools Foundation, Nebraska FFA Foundation and various grants all have helped to provide the needed resources.
“This garden is for the Norfolk students that are willing to learn in the classroom and apply that to the dirt that feeds our world,” Anderson said.