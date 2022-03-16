The curtains are closing on Taryn Retzlaff’s career at Norfolk High School.
After nine years, Retzlaff has worn many hats from her time at Norfolk High School — from drama director to English teacher, and so on.
Now, she’s moving on to her next endeavor as an assistant director for the Nebraska School Activities Association.
“I'm really proud that she's able to take the next step and move to the NSAA and be able to be making decisions and helping improve things for the state. So it's really kind of a melancholy situation,” said Derek Ippensen, the Norfolk High School principal.
Ippensen said many of the students and staff at Norfolk High School are sad to see Retzlaff leave.
“The kids in her program really, really love her. And so losing her is hard,” Ippensen said.
Grace Reedy, a junior at Norfolk High School, said Retzlaff has been an amazing drama director.
“I was heartbroken knowing she was leaving, but I'm very happy for her because I know this is a very good job for her and her family,” Reedy said. “I don't think I would have made it as far as I have these last few years. … She was able to help me get to where I am today.”
Reedy said she’s had Retzlaff since she was a freshman. Since then she’s starred in many of Retzlaff’s productions. Last December, she performed in the state play production championship.
“She's just very welcoming,” Reedy said. “And I've learned so much and knowing she's gotten this job is phenomenal because she's been such a good director for all of us. And she's helped us all grow as students.”
Ippensen said Retzlaff has been an advocate for her students throughout the years, whether that’s in or outside of the classroom. And that’s been Retzlaff’s goal as well.
“I just want students to be able to find their niche somewhere in high school because I think the benefits of being on a team are so profound,” Retzlaff said.
Retzlaff said the most difficult part about accepting the new job was having to tell her students.
“The hardest thing was to tell my theater students that I wouldn't be back next year,” Retzlaff said. “They're so awesome. They have fantastic work ethic.”
Norfolk High School started hosting the state play productions the year Retzlaff was hired. Since then, the school has grown the event.
Around two years ago, the theater team placed second in the state play production championships, which Retzlaff noted as one of her favorite moments at Norfolk High.
Retzlaff is set to start her new job Aug. 1 at the NSAA, where she will be the primary administrator in charge of play production, speech and journalism. Her job will move her closer to family, she said.
While Retzlaff’s new job will relocate her closer to relatives, another family will be missing her.
“She makes it known that we're like a second family to her,” Reedy said. “And she is always willing to listen and doesn't treat us so much as students but as her kids.”