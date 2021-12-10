NHS play production

Norfolk High received the award for Outstanding Technical Crew in Class A play production.

 Andrea Beaudette/Correspondent

Gretna High School won first place in the Class A NSAA play production championship with its performance of “Confessions of a Dirty Blonde.” Gretna also won for outstanding male actor with performer Charles Sams.

Norfolk High School won outstanding technical crew and placed fourth in the Class A championship. The Panthers also had five students who qualified for outstanding performance.

Malcolm High School took second place with its one-act “The Golden Cap” and also had an outstanding performer, Hanna Maddox.

“Confessions of a Dirty Blonde” is a one-act comedy that is set in the 1960s. It’s centered on a famous woman, Lillian, who is hiding a secret.

Here are the Class A results:

1. Gretna High School: “Confessions of a Dirty Blonde”

2. Malcolm High School: “The Golden Cap”

3. Lincoln High School: “Dark Road”

4. Norfolk High School: “Evil Dead: The Musical”

5. Kearney High School: “Aunt Leaf”

6. Lincoln East High School: “James and the Giant Peach”

Check back later for more in-depth coverage of Class A play production. 

