Gretna High School won first place in the Class A NSAA play production championship with its performance of “Confessions of a Dirty Blonde.” Gretna also won for outstanding male actor with performer Charles Sams.
Norfolk High School won outstanding technical crew and placed fourth in the Class A championship. The Panthers also had five students who qualified for outstanding performance.
Malcolm High School took second place with its one-act “The Golden Cap” and also had an outstanding performer, Hanna Maddox.
“Confessions of a Dirty Blonde” is a one-act comedy that is set in the 1960s. It’s centered on a famous woman, Lillian, who is hiding a secret.
Here are the Class A results:
1. Gretna High School: “Confessions of a Dirty Blonde”
2. Malcolm High School: “The Golden Cap”
3. Lincoln High School: “Dark Road”
4. Norfolk High School: “Evil Dead: The Musical”
5. Kearney High School: “Aunt Leaf”
6. Lincoln East High School: “James and the Giant Peach”
Check back later for more in-depth coverage of Class A play production.