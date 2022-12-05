Norfolk High took on seven schools over the weekend to win second place at the Class A-1 District one-act play competition with its musical “Urinetown.”

Taking second place qualified the team for this week’s state championships, where it will face off against Lincoln East, Malcolm, North Platte, Fremont and Gretna for the state title. Norfolk hasn’t placed first at a state one-act competition since 1997.

Many teams from surrounding communities also competed in district competitions over the past week. Leigh’s “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” placed second to Pawnee City in D1-1. Wausa won first place in D1-4 with its play “Wonderland,” over runner-up Humphrey St. Francis, as well as Osmond, Randolph, and other teams competing in the category. Chambers beat out Newman Grove, Scribner-Snyder, Winside and others for first in D2-2. Wynot’s “Little Shop of Horrors” took first in D2-3.

Wisner-Pilger's “The Mold That Would Be King” won C1-3 over competitors that included Battle Creek and Madison, and Crofton took first in C1-4 with “M*A*S*H,” over Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast, which took fifth and sixth, respectively, in the class. Hartington-Newcastle's "Ug, the Caveman Musical” and Stanton’s “The Diviners” took first place in C2-2 and C2-4, respectively.

From B-4, Scotus Central Catholic won first, with Wayne, Pierce and O’Neill taking fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Audiences can look forward to three days of quality theater hosted at Norfolk High School this Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 7-9, as the one-act state championship gets underway. Look for more about the state one-act competition in Tuesday’s paper.

