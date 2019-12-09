Norfolk High among state one-act qualifiers

Norfolk High School again qualified for this week’s state one-act play championships by finishing runner-up district competition Saturday in North Platte. Norfolk students performed "The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical," written by Betsy Kelso and directed by Taryn Retzlaff.
Norfolk High joins the Class A field for the state one-act play championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk and will compete on Friday, Dec. 13.
In Class C1, Oakland-Craig and Wausa qualified for state. Oakland-Craig performed “And,” written by Alan Haehnel and directed by Michael Menish, and Wausa performed “The Story of La Llorona,” written by Sheila Hoesing and directed by Hoesing, Brad Hoesing, Kurt Polt and Tanya McFarlan.
Hartington-Newcastle was the only Northeast Nebraska school to qualify in Class C2, with "Young Frankenstein," written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan and directed by A. J. Johnson, Linda Kathol and Lindsay Stappert
Class D1 also featured one Northeast Nebraska school, with Bancroft-Rosalie qualifying with "Games, presented by special arrangement with Samu." It was written by Peter Filichia and directed by Ronda Ras.
Class D2 features three Northeast and North Central Nebraska state qualifiers: Lindsay Holy Family, St. Edward and O’Neill St. Mary’s. “The Descendants of Genesis 3," from Lindsay Holy Family, was written by Vitoria Wiese and directed by Wiese and Kristin Catterson (for more on this production, see page 17.) St. Edward presented “Wiley and the Hairy Man," written by Suzan Zeder and directed by Chase King. O’Neill St. Mary’s qualified with "These Shining Lives," written by Melanie Marnich and directed by Christina Spader, Amber Ginter and Merri Schneider.