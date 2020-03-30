NDN COVID-19 file

A Norfolk healthcare provider tested positive for COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will investigate potential exposures to determine what steps to take next, the ELVPHD said in a press release. All identified patients will be put in self-quarantine and monitored twice a day for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The provider is not a resident of the ELVPHD's district.

The ELVPHD was made aware of the case Monday evening.

This is a developing story. More information will released during the investigation. 

