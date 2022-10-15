When I became mayor in late 2016, I had one primary objective: Shouting to the outside world that Norfolk was open for business and open to new growth.
To do that, I knew we needed to be open to new ideas and new ways of doing things, and that we needed to welcome new voices around the table. My hope was that by doing so, good outcomes for the community would follow.
Having adopted a proactive, inclusive approach to community development and a free-market oriented culture surrounding business growth, we can today point to a record of quantifiable successes.
Population growth
Hundreds of new housing units have been constructed in the past three years. Not coincidentally, our population has grown by similar measures. Norfolk’s population grew from 24,210 in early 2020 to 26,059 in late 2021.
While annexation accounted for part of that increase, more than half the total was newcomers to the community. Demand remains strong. Hundreds more new housing units are in initial phases of development and construction.
Business recruitment and expansion
New agriculture and industry endeavors have come to being or are in the process of construction. Existing industries are expanding. Small businesses, the beating heart of our local economy, have grown and continue to attract shoppers to our community. Several of them are minority-owned, opening up new markets and expanding our consumer base.
Since 2017, Norfolk area businesses have invested more than $244,382,057 on new construction, remodeling and expansion projects. Additionally, this year Nucor Steel broke ground on a $58 million expansion and Norfolk Crush announced its new, state-of-the-art $375 million facility that, once complete, is estimated to process more than 100,000 bushels of soybeans per day. Additionally, significant new retail name-brand offerings are soon on the horizon.
Infrastructure development
Our public works team has overseen major expansions of utility systems, accommodating new growth. Major reconstruction projects, such as Braasch Avenue, Benjamin Avenue, the transfer station, bridge repairs and storm-water improvements, have modernized dated infrastructure. This unheralded but important work keeps our community moving and growing.
Quality of life enhancement
Downtown Norfolk has garnered statewide attention for its unique energy and eclectic mix of entertainment, retail, services, walkability and public art. The North Fork River restoration project and historic Johnson Park revitalization are underway. Trail connections and park upgrades are encouraging more people to be active and spend time outdoors.
A new, multi-faceted transit system is helping families get children to school, elderly to medical appointments and many people to work. New local energy-generation facilities are offering citizens the opportunity to lower energy bills while attracting new business investors. All the while, our police and fire divisions, enculturated with traditions of excellence, keep Norfolk atop lists of Nebraska’s safest cities.
All that to say this: The state of our city is very strong. Beyond the statistical evidence, I take stock in the personal stories so many of you tell me on a regular basis. People in their 20s, 30s and 40s, as well as those approaching retirement, are coming home to our community or are proud to adopt it as their own.
Where at one time they may never have considered it, they now, seeing new life, energy and vibrancy, want to be part of what’s happening here — the building of a community rooted in place, proud of its new identity and hopeful enough in the future to invest in itself.
I’m hearing discussion in the community about “needs versus wants” relative to future growth. The fact is Norfolk, like many other rural communities, needs to keep growing. The alternative is the kind of atrophy that leads to slow decline, dwindling population and a higher tax burden on everyone.
When it comes to new proposals to further invest in our community’s growth, such as the community improvement initiative approved by the city council to be placed before voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, I certainly welcome citizens to view the merits and make their own decisions based on facts and with a fully informed conscience.
Here’s how I see it: This broad-based initiative encapsulates needs citizens have identified as the means to maintaining a safe, healthy and growing community. We need modern police facilities that support our dedicated officers; settling for less compromises our safety. We need good streets; catching up after decades of doing street work on the cheap, frankly, requires resources.
We need good parks and recreation facilities; why should we be content with our families having to drive for hours each weekend to modern facilities in other communities when we could have them right here?
Just like businesses must invest in themselves to grow, communities must do the same. To continue Norfolk’s pattern of strong growth, investments are necessary. And rather than place the cost of them on increased property taxes, a slight increase in sales tax (50 cents on every $100 spent on certain goods) would seem the most reasonable and fair way to finance. That way, Norfolk residents share the costs with visitors, who historically contribute nearly 45% of local sales tax receipts. This is the same kind of financing used to renovate and expand the Norfolk Public Library, which today is one of the best in the state.
Now is no time to dial back the clock to a period when Norfolk was standing still. A Norfolk that is growing is a hopeful, optimistic place — a city unafraid of moving boldly into the future.
For the sake of keeping Norfolk a safe, thriving community that provides all its citizens hope, we need to keep pushing forward.