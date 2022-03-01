About 2:50 p.m. Monday, the Norfolk Fire Division was called to 4500 W. Nucor Road for reports of a burn pit fire that appeared to have gotten out of control.
The location is about 2 miles northwest of Lutheran High Northeast. Heavy black smoke could be seen initially, and much of the smoke appeared to have been caused by grass near the burn pit.
The smoke dissipated considerably about five minutes after firefighters arrived. Norfolk Rescue also was on the scene.
There’s at least a house, one barn and a shed at the location. The fire appeared to have started directly north of the barn. A large amount of grass north of the barn had already burned, but it was unknown if the fire ever reached a structure.
At least five fire engines, tankers and grass rigs from both Norfolk and Hadar were on the scene. It appears the fire was under control by 3:30 p.m., but fire personnel were expected remained on the scene afterward.
About 3:20 p.m., some of the grass around the burn pit re-ignited but was quickly extinguished. Hadar Fire departed the scene shortly after 4 p.m.
Madison County and several surrounding counties remained in a burn ban Monday because of dry conditions. The City of Norfolk issued a press release through the fire chiefs in Madison County on Monday afternoon reminding residents not to burn.
"Due to the lack of moisture received over the last few months, Madison County fire officials will continue to not issue burn permits for open burning," the press release said. "Please do not open burn in any form and be especially careful with discarded smoking materials."
