A pot on a stove in an apartment resulted in a call to the Norfolk Fire Division on Sunday evening, resulting in firefighters having to ventilate the apartment building.

Lt. Brock Soderberg of the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were dispatched to 1314 W. Pasewalk Ave. on Sunday at 4:57 p.m. for an apartment building with smoke in the basement.

Initial crews encountered light smoke and no heat inside of the structure upon entry. No fire was present, Soderberg said.

It took about 10 firefighters and three rigs about 30 minutes to ventilate the structure, Soderberg said. There was no damage to the structure, Soderberg said.

The property is owned by Pasewalk Village Apartments.

The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division and NPPD.

No firefighters or civilians were injured. Firefighters remind the public to never leave a stove unattended while cooking.

