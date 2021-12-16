Nearly 20 firefighters from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Division were on the scene of a house fire on South First Street in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.
Initial reports of a fire were reported at 2:36 p.m. at 4601 S. First St. Mutual aid was initially called but was later told to stand down.
Trever O'Brien, Norfolk's assistant fire chief, said that firefighters encountered heavy smoke but no flames upon arrival. Personnel were sawing holes on the roof and on the west side of the home to help ventilate the residence.
It took firefighters less than an hour to knock down the fire. At 4 p.m. Thursday, O'Brien said that firefighters would be on scene for "quite some time" investigating the cause of the fire and assessing damage.
Most of the home's damage appeared to be on the south half of the residence. O'Brien didn't know immediately how much damage the home had sustained, but he estimated it was at least moderate.
The home's occupant, Ernie Leyba, said he was at work in Columbus when he received a phone call that his house was on fire.
Leyba said he has rented the house for about six years. He told the Daily News that neighbors had spotted heavy smoke and quickly called emergency personnel. The Norfolk man said he was grateful for the fire department's quick response.
"From the looks of it my bedroom is still intact, so that's something to be thankful for, I guess," he said. "I'm just grateful I wasn't sleeping when this all happened, because who knows what would have happened."
At least one fire engine, three tankers and an ambulance were on the scene. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also had a deputy on scene.
Firefighters have indicated they are attempting to ventilate the trailer home on the east side of the residence.