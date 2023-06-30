Early Thursday morning, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a bale fire.

Capt. Scott Bonsall said the call came in at 4:32 a.m. Thursday to 55750 835 Road, which is south of Norfolk, for a bale fire.

First arriving units saw about 300 round bales on fire. It took about 30 firefighters and 10 rigs to contain the fire. The cause of the fire was because of spontaneous combustion, Bonsall said.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was assisted by Stanton County Emergency Management, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the volunteer fire departments of Madison, Battle Creek, Stanton and Hadar with tankers and personnel.

There were no firefighters or civilians injured.

Tags

In other news

Pillen fly-around to visit O’Neill and Valentine

Pillen fly-around to visit O’Neill and Valentine

Nebraskans are invited to hear from Gov. Jim Pillen during a two-day fly-around to central and western communities. Six stops are included in the trip, scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday, June 28-29. Five of those visits will involve town hall events, during which the governor will talk abo…

Wagner mercenary leader issues 1st audio statement since mutiny

Wagner mercenary leader issues 1st audio statement since mutiny

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President …

Mosquito fogging to begin

Mosquito fogging to begin

Norfolk will conduct mosquito fogging in parks and some residential areas of Norfolk over the next couple of days.