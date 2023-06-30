Early Thursday morning, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a bale fire.
Capt. Scott Bonsall said the call came in at 4:32 a.m. Thursday to 55750 835 Road, which is south of Norfolk, for a bale fire.
First arriving units saw about 300 round bales on fire. It took about 30 firefighters and 10 rigs to contain the fire. The cause of the fire was because of spontaneous combustion, Bonsall said.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue was assisted by Stanton County Emergency Management, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the volunteer fire departments of Madison, Battle Creek, Stanton and Hadar with tankers and personnel.
There were no firefighters or civilians injured.