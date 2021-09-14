The Norfolk Fire Division was recently nominated and selected as the recipient of the Pro Patria Award.

The Pro Patria award is presented annually by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve committee to one public sector employer in the state. Recipients are selected based on their support to National Guard and Army Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.

The award presentation will be made to the fire division on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. at the fire station. The presentation will be made by the adjutant general for Nebraska.

