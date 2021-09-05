The Norfolk Fire Division responded to a call Saturday evening to a garage on fire at 505 Pierce St. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames from both the interior and exterior of the garage.
It took approximately 17 firefighters and four rigs to control and overhaul the structure. The cause of the fire was electrical, according to a press release issued by Capt. Lannce Grothe with the Norfolk Fire Division.
The detached garage sustained about $20,000 of damage to the structure and around $6,000 in contents.
The Norfolk Police Department, NPPD, Hadar Fire, Hoskins Woodland Park Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Ambulance Services also assisted the scene.
There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians during the incident.