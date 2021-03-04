The Norfolk Fire Division hosted a one-day drone training for public safety officials in the area on Wednesday.
The presentation was given by Wayne Baker, the director of public safety integration of DJI, and Barry Moore, FireCam UAS specialist and AMV specialist.
Several first responding agencies were in attendance, including fire departments from Battle Creek, Plainview and Norfolk, as well as Region 11 and Cuming County Emergency Management.
Aaron Beckman, a business owner, fire reserve and local drone specialist, spoke at the event.
“I’m continually amazed how drone technology is changing and advancing every day in the public safety field,” he said. “Through these tools and this additional knowledge, we can keep the public and our first responders safe using this amazing technology.”
The training illustrated the advantages of using drones in emergency situations such as fires, floods, search and rescue, hazardous materials spills, natural or manmade disasters, active shooter and barricaded suspect situations, floodplain mapping and more.